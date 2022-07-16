WGMD Fishing Report 7-15-22

The weather in Friday wasn’t too bad, but fishing was a bit slow.

The big news comes from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em where Scott Brooks weighed in the pending Delaware State Record Cobia. He caught the 90-pound, 63-inch cobia just off of Bethany Beach on a Captain Mitchell’s white bucktail with a white worm. Also, from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em several boats ran offshore and brought back in a few tuna.

The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen will have a Bar-B-Que chicken sale today beginning at 11:00 AM in Lewes on Savannah Road in front of the Beacon Motel. For only $10 you get chicken, potato salad and a roll.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, the Katydid had a catch of flounder and Mike Pizzolato had the pool winner with a 5.6-pound doormat. The Savannah Lynn had a week of good fishing bringing in sea bass, flounder and one very nice dolphin.

At Henlopen Tackle, Jordan said rockfish were caught from the Canal on eels and swimbaits

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.