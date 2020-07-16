WGMD Fishing Report 7-16-20

Wednesday was another beautiful summer day with good fishing in the ocean and bay. There is no big change predicted right through the weekend.

The Poor Girls Open out of Ocean City, Maryland has been cancelled for 2020. This tournament raised a considerable sum for breast cancer research, but also hosted many breast cancer survivors who would be at high risk from the current virus.

The federal regulation requiring all recreational vessels fishing for tilefish to acquire a tilefish permit and report their catch electronically within 24 hours will become law on August 17. If you plan to fish for tilefish you will need to go to Fish Online to find out how to get your permit.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Ed Heite caught a slot rockfish at night from Indian River Inlet on a jig head with a Christmas tree shad, but a hungry shark took at least half of it before Ed could land his prize. The part the shark left was 20 inches long and weighed 11 pounds, four ounces.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.