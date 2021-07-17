WGMD Fishing Report 7-16-21

Friday was a good fishing day from Delaware Bay to the Hotdog. Saturday and Sunday will see the ocean go to three-to-four-foot seas with thunderstorms beginning on Saturday evening and continuing until Monday morning.

Acie Mankins and his daughter Brooke fished on the Morning Star out of Ocean City and it was Brook’s first trip on the ocean. She had a good time and caught the largest sea bass of the day ten minutes before quitting time.

Kevin Legates fished the Hotdog on Brad Schell’s Cape Horn and caught a big dolphin and a big yellowfin tuna.

The Surface Tension carried Rachel King and Emily to the Hotdog where they teamed up on an 81-pound yellowfin tuna on the chunk.

Jaden Azato caught a 91-pound yellowfin on the chunk at the Hotdog while fishing from Jim Azato’s Tuna Tickler II.

Karen Maull fished on Jack Henniksen’s Legal Eagle with a pink mother-of-pearl rig baited with nuclear chicken Gulp! to catch a 24-inch trout.

The Grizzly had 26 flounder and nine sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.