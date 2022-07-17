WGMD Fishing Report 7-16-22

Saturday saw good weather and good fishing

From Lewes Harbour Marina, Miss Aubrey Trey caught a nice triggerfish at the Outer Wall on a sand flea. Tim Burg fished Roosevelt Inlet with Gulp! and minnows to catch a 3.5-flounder. On Friday, the Poet-A-Bella had four yellowfin Tuna at the Hot Dog. Captain Keith on the Surface Tension brought in 70 sea bass for Matt and his crew. All were caught on Magic Tail jigs with Ocean Arsenal teasers. The Sea Gypsy brought in a 193-pound bigeye tuna caught by Kyle Eddinger. The crew, Randy, Mike, Denise, Kenny, Eric and Nate also had yellowfin weighing 40, 47, and 53 pounds. They used spreader bars with ballyhoo and Magictail skirts.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Deanna told us Jesse Norman caught a 10.4-pound flounder. Brian Spillman was fishing on the Freeman when he hooked and landed an 84-pound wahoo.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.