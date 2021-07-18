WGMD Fishing Report 7-17-21

Saturday saw a bit of a bumpy ride out in the ocean with smoother seas in Delaware Bay. Fish were caught in spite of the stiff southwest wind. Sunday will see more southwest and three-to-four-foot seas in the ocean, but the week ahead calls for seas of two feet or less.

The Skipjack had a 12 flounder and sea bass on Friday, but Captain Beau said the crew was busy all day cranking in shorts.

On Saturday, Suzanne Martin caught several nice kingfish at Herring Point.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle checked in a 6.2-pound flounder for Ron Rice that he caught at the Old Grounds on Gulp!.

Mary Hastings fished the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal with minnows to catch three flounder between 17 and 19 inches.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in flounder and sea bass. The Angler had croaker.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V and the Captain Bob II had flounder and sea bass. The Pole Dancer brought in nine tuna.

