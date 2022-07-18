WGMD Fishing Report 7-17-22

Sunday was a good weather day making for a rare good fishing weekend.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the first pompano of the summer. The first was caught on Saturday at 3Rs Road on a worm and measured 13 inches. The second was a very nice fish at 16.5 inches and was caught by Josh Willey at Fenwick Island on a sand flea.

Jordan at Fenwick Bait and Tackle said Bill Weiss had a good catch of kings and one bluefish at Cape Henlopen using FishBites bloodworms. Acie Mankins fished Delaware Seashore State Park and caught eight kings and one 14-inch bluefish.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt reported that the Captain Ike had three yellowfin tuna and a limit of blueline tilefish. He also saw some sheepshead, flounder and sea bass come across the cleaning table.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a catch of flounder with Mike taking the pool with his 7.99-pound doormat.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.