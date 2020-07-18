WGMD Fishing Report 7-18-20

Friday saw another day of brisk winds and not everyone enjoyed a delightful day on the water. Saturday’s forecast looks very good with light winds and two-foot seas.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid managed to find 24 flounder for her party. Earlier in the week, Captain Brent caught a 6.82-pound flounder. My brothers from Jefferson Lodge #15 in Lewes went out with fellow brother and Captain Keith Beebe on the Surface Tension. Past Master Carl Winke, Anthony Morgan and Secretary Bob Karfin managed to catch some flounder on squid and minnows.

I had two good reports from Saltfish. One had Spanish mackerel caught by trolling spoons at Fenwick Shoal. The other reported catching croaker on FishBites out of Indian River Bay.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said the spot fishing remains good with bloodworms or FishBites the best baits.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was slow fishing over the inshore grounds, with some tuna coming in from offshore.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.