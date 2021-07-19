WGMD Fishing Report 7-18-21

Sunday was rough on ocean fishermen and catching was not that great. I can’t believe it, but the rest of the week calls for seas of two feet or less in the ocean.

Steve at Smith Bait and Tackle in Leipsic said the Anchorage is producing trout and flounder on Squid, Gulp! and peeler crab. Trout have also been caught at Reef Site 4 on peeler crab and squid.

At Dan’s Tackle, Dan said Broadkill Beach has seen kings and small blues caught on Fish Bites and bloodworms. The Broadkill River has produced a few slot rockfish on cut bait fished on the bottom.

Ice House Tackle told us spot, kings and croaker have been caught at Reef Site 8 on bloodworms and Fish Bites.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said Mike Umberder caught a 27-inch sheepshead out of Indian River Inlet fishing from the Southside with sand fleas.

Michael Hetrick with Andy Orbach jigged up a limit of flounder at the Old Grounds on the On the Hook using a two-ounce ball jig and six-inch Gulp! grub.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report..