WGMD Fishing Report 7-18-22

Monday saw small craft advisories up in the ocean and very little fishing.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the Captain Ike II defied the weather and went tuna fishing. They had nine yellowfin and while they didn’t say, I suspect they were on the chunk. Jeff Waxman, Dr. Pat and the Dr’s son James, his girlfriend Gwen, and Dave Long ran out to the canyons on Sunday. They tried for swordfish and when that didn’t pan out, they caught a boat limit of blueline tiles. We have more information on Jesse Norman’s 10.4-pound flounder. It was caught on the On a Rampage with Captain David Hopkins. The fish was 30 inches long and had a girth of 23 inches. It is the largest flounder I have recorded this year.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Jay Seas II had a good catch of flounder to Jeff Sucrti’s 5.46 pounder. Lindsey Jardment and Colleen Bailey caught their first yellowfin tuna aboard the Gringo Loco while chunking butterfish and sardines at the Hambone.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.