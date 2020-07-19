WGMD Fishing Report 7-19-20

Saturday, we had a typical summer day for the middle of July in Delaware; hot and humid. Which brings me to a subject that never ceases to amaze me. The local and national news casts will lead off with the breaking news that it’s hot outside in Delaware in July. I have spent 78 summers in Delaware and it has always been hot in July so how does that get to be news? Then they insult our intelligence by explaining that we shouldn’t go out in the middle of the day like mad dogs and Englishmen, we should drink lots of water and wear light clothing. Sorry for the rant, but some things just lite me off.

As far as fishing, Saturday was a bad day to be a flounder. Amanda, at Lewes Harbour Marina, said she saw lots of flounder on the cleaning table. They all came from ocean structure and were brought in on the Katydid, Top Fin and from private boats. One of the private boats was the Shock Therapy with John and Dave who had seven flounder at B Buoy.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.