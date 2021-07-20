WGMD Fishing Report 7-19-21

Monday was still a bit breezy and the ocean was a tad rough, but fish were caught there and in Delaware Bay. I knew seas of two feet or less was too much to expect for a whole week and sure enough on Wednesday they want southwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 and seas of three to four feet on the ocean. The rest of the week is still two feet or less.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle they weighed in a six-pound black drum for Tom Casper that he caught on a sand flea at Massey’s Ditch.

Rickey Rothenburger and his crew fished the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Sunday and although he said it was rough, they managed a good catch of sea bass and one flounder.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said Tre fished with his Pop-Pop Herb Guest in Delaware Bay where he caught a pair of fine kingfish. The Katydid had flounder and sea bass.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we heard the Captain Ike brought in two big yellowfin Tuna. The Judy V and the Captain Bob II had flounder and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.