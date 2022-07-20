WGMD Fishing Report 7-19-22

Tuesday was a normal summer day in July. Those who went fishing did well.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had 32 flounder from ocean structure for her party. The Angler brought back croaker from bay structure.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, both the Judy V and the Captain Bob had sea bass on Tuesday. No boats had returned with tuna when I called, although a few were still out. Private boats had brought back flounder, triggerfish and spadefish from ocean structure.

The Savannah Lynn had a boat limit of 56 blueline tilefish and two golden tiles from the canyons on Saturday.

Captain Kevin and Mate Junior had 12 flounder for their party on Saturday over ocean structure.

Old Inlet said more pompano were caught at Fenwick Island. Sand fleas have been the top bait.

The very popular Flounder Pounder Tournament out of Paradise Grill on Long Neck will be held between August 17th and 23rd. I am sure we will hear more details in the coming days.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.