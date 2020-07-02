WGMD Fishing Report 7-2-20

Wednesday was a bit unsettled with thunderstorms about and not a lot of folks fishing.

Beginning on Friday, July 3, there will be new rules at Delaware State Parks. The number of vehicles allowed on Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island State Parks will be limited to 60% of parking capacity. Once the 60% capacity is reached all vehicles will be turned away. No one in one out system so no long lines waiting to get in. At Cape Henlopen, once parking capacity reaches 60% and the gates are closed, no surf fishing vehicles will be allowed access. At Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island, if surf fishing vehicles fail to keep the 20-foot distance as mandated by the governor’s executive order, the drive-on access will be closed. Face masks must be worn at bathhouses and concession areas and are encouraged at the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.