WGMD Fishing Report 7-2-21

Friday saw the weather at the beach go from hot and humid to cool and wet. We had rain for most of the day and only a few boats went out, but those that did caught some fish. The weekend looks to be unsettled with more rain on Saturday and better conditions on Sunday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Robbie said a private boat brought in some tog from the Outer Wall.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said no one fished there in the rain.

Chris at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Miss Ene had a catch of Spanish mackerel and triggerfish at Fenwick Shoal. The Bill Slayer had a catch of flounder from ocean structure.

Speaking of summer flounder, Greg Vespe caught a 15.26-pounder out of Rhode Island waters on Friday. Up there they call them fluke, but no matter what you call them that is one big flatfish.

The holiday weekend is upon us and things are going to be crazy. Please be careful!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.