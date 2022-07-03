WGMD Fishing Report 7-2-22

Saturday was another hot and windy day with small craft advisories up on the ocean.

My good friend Randy Morton has caught a 9-pound, 2-ounce sheepshead on a fiddler crab at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel to set the pending IGFA men’s 8-pound line class world record. Randy is one of the truly good guys and I am very happy for him.

Closer to home, Jordan at Henlopen Tackle announced the winners of his Surf Fishing Tournament. Tim Crosby took first in the Bluefish and Striper categories. His 19-inch blue and 18-inch striper won him two Axios Fury FX 400 reels and 13-foot rods plus two O.T.W. sand spikes. Tony Sylvester caught a 13-inch kingfish to take home his own AXIOS reel, 13-foot rod and O.T.W. sand spike.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported Mike Campanese caught an 11.01-pound sheepshead using a Bottom Sweeper jig.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.