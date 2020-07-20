WGMD Fishing Report 7-20-20

Sunday was beautiful and fish were caught from the ocean and bay.

Speaking of Delaware Bay, Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic reported that trout, spot and flounder have all been caught over upper-bay reef sites. Peeler crab is the top bait. I suspect that bloodworms, squid and minnows would also work and FishBites might be a good choice for the kings and spot. At night, slot-rockfish have been caught around the bases of lighthouses on peeler crab.

At Dan’s Tackle we heard that kings, spot and croaker were caught from Broadkill Beach on bloodworms, clams and FishBites. In the Broadkill River, larger croaker were caught on the same bait. Crabbing has been good in the river. In the bay, reef sites are seeing better flounder fishing with minnows, squid and Gulp! doing most of the damage.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Dave told us spot and flounder fishing remains strong. Kayak fishermen are catching flounder around the pilings at the burnt-out end of the pier on jigheads with Gulp!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.