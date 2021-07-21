WGMD Fishing Report 7-20-21

Tuesday saw decent fishing conditions and that’s what we will have for the rest of the week. The wind will kick up from the southwest in the afternoon and that’s when the chance for thunderstorms is high, so plan your fishing for early in the day.

Some bad news to begin the report. No Flounder Pounder Tournament this year. The Paradise Grill dos not have enough staff to run the contest.

Captain Beau on the Skipjack had father and son Scott and Trevor Hyland out for sea bass and after catching their limit they put six big flounder in the box.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said boats that went after sea bass, including the Judy V and the Captain Bob II, did very well. A private boat brought in a cobia. Mark Bonk had an 8.8-pound flounder at Site 10 while jigging with Gulp! from the boat First Light.

Frank Tucker and Zander Plaches left the inlet at 6:15 AM, ran 15 miles and had their eight flounder between 19 and 25 inches by 9:40 AM.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.