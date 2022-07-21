WGMD Fishing Report 7-20-22

Wednesday saw reasonable weather and decent fishing. Small craft advisories are already up for Thursday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid came in from ocean structure with a good catch of flounder. The Angler fished bay structure and brought back kingfish and croakers.

At Hook ’em and Cook ‘em they told us the Judy V had flounder on her half-day trips. The Michael D trolled up a good catch of Spanish mackerel plus some nice bluefish at Fenwick Shoal. The Captain Ike chunked up six yellowfin tuna.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark said more pompano have been caught over the past few days. Sand fleas have been the best bait with 3Rs Road and Fenwick Island the best locations.

Jordan at Henlopen Bait and Tackle said Larry caught two flounder to 21 inches slow drifting the Canal with minnows.

Rick’s Bait and tackle said Andrew Wertz and Aiden Dawson fished with James Dawson at the Hambone to chunk up three tuna to 58 pounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.