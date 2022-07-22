WGMD Fishing Report 7-21-22

Small craft advisories were up on the ocean, but some boats were able to fish Delaware Bay on Thursday.

On Wednesday Frank Tucker and Zander fished the Old Grounds and boxed eight flounder.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Hunter Reeder caught a 40-pound yellowfin tuna at Massey’s Canyon on the chunk.

The Surface Tension with Captain Chris Beebe had Florin and crew out on Wednesday. They boxed a good catch of sea bass using Nomad jigs and Magic Tail teasers.

Dianna fished with husband Rockfish Ed. She caught a big seabass and a nice dolphin. No word from Lewes Harbour Marina on what Ed caught.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said on Thursday Eric pulled a 21-inch flounder out of the Canal while fishing from shore.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Scott Davis was fishing on the True Life Charters with Dave Houser when he caught a Delaware Citation 8.03-pound sheepshead.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.