WGMD Fishing Report 7-22-20

Keith Hoye of Bethany, DE caught this

38.5lb yellow fin tuna while fishing on the

Patty II at the 19 fathom lump using a

good old fashion green machine. Courtesy

of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Tuesday was a bit cooler, but still hot.

Fishing is very good in the ocean. The chunking bite over inshore lumps has some boats back at the dock early with limits of yellowfin tuna for their parties. Flounder action is holding up at the Old Grounds and there are still a few keeper sea bass at the Radford.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with nine yellowfin tuna. She also saw some flounder from private boats.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said a few folks braved the heat to catch spot on bloodworms during high tide.

Old Inlet Tackle told us the inlet is producing spot and croaker on bloodworms and FishBites.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Lauren told us the Double Ds brought in a catch of yellowfin tuna and dolphin. The Judy V had flounder on her morning trip.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us Denny Raber caught a 10.2-pound king mackerel on a trolled spoon at Fenwick Shoal.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.