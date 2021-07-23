WGMD Fishing Report 7-22-21

Thursday saw good fishing conditions and this weather will continue for Friday and Saturday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy told us Jeff Tippett, Josh Mullins and Justin Hurley fished from Pooches Pride on ocean Structure to catch 20 triggerfish, four sheepshead and three flounder. The Savannah Lynn had sea bass and a 15-pound dolphin over ocean structure. Tom Malewski and Dave Haldeman ran to the 19-Fathom Lump where they caught a 56-pound wahoo on a Joe Shute lure. The Surface Tension fished the Hot Dog to catch a 30 and a 94-pound yellowfin tuna.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that Cameron Maas caught a 2.3-pound pompano from the surf at Fenwick Island on white Fish Bites.

One angler reported he fished the jetty at Bowers Beach where he caught a couple of spot. He cut them up and used the strips for bait to catch an 18 and 14-inch trout, along with some nice croaker.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.