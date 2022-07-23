WGMD Fishing Report 7-22-22

Friday was a normal summer day in Delaware.

My friend Dan Neumann sent me a report from Indian River Inlet. He said he and his friend Paul Perkins along with other anglers caught a good number of 8 to 10-inch bluefish from the Inlet on afternoon incoming water on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The blues hit bucktails, spoons, Gotchas and soft plastics. Dan said his supply of soft plastics is running low.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension had five yellowfin tuna on the chunk on Thursday. On Friday, Captain Chris fished in Delaware Bay and had a mixed bag of trout, triggerfish and two very nice tog. The Angler brought in trout, kings, croaker and a sheepshead from bay structure. Several private boats had flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Gulp! and minnows have been the best baits for flounder in the Canal.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach had a mixed bag of trout, kings and croaker for her patrons on Friday.

