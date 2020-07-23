WGMD Fishing Report 7-23-20

The guys from the Reelentless caught these three big eye while trolling at the Poor

Man’s using ballyhoo. Capt. Orville Hemseler, Aaron Brammer, Terry Hartlaub. The

largest weighed in at 135lbs. Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Still hot and humid on Wednesday and the fishing remains steady if not spectacular.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said the Katydid had a limit catch of flounder. Another boat had a good number of triggerfish over ocean structure. The Pirate King fished in Delaware Bay for a good catch of kings. Michael Jordan and Steve Rosier fished ocean structure aboard the Pamula to catch triggerfish and two sheepshead on sand fleas.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park said very few people fishing on the pier during the day. Some ventured out at night and they caught mostly small stuff like spot and kings.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V did good with flounder on her half-day trip in the morning. Tuna chunking has been productive at the Hot Dog, Elephant Trunk and 14-Fatom Lump. The Captain Ike had seven yellowfin, in spite of all the boat traffic. The Gale Force fished for two hours this morning over ocean structure and caught his two-person party their eight-fish limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.