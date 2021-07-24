WGMD Fishing Report 7-23-21

Apparently, the seas in the ocean were a bit more nautical than the NOAA forecast predicted. Gee, that seldom happens. The forecast for Saturday is still good.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Savannah Lynn had good numbers of sea bass plus a few flounder on Friday.

Billy Talbot and Ricky Yakimowicz fished bay structure on Thursday for a catch of spadefish, triggerfish, trout and one small cobia.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was a slow day on the pier. Just a few spot and flounder were caught.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was sea bass and a few flounder on the Judy V and the Captain Bob II.

Frank Tucker along with Joe Waski and Zander Plaches caught 26 flounder to cull out twelve keepers between 17 and 22 inches at the Old Grounds.

On Thursday, Dave Miersch and his dad fished Fenwick Shoal with small spoons trolled behind sinkers or planers to catch Spanish mackerel and bluefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.