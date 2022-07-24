WGMD Fishing Report 7-23-22

Saturday was a beautiful summer day. Sunday will see seas to 7 feet in the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina said that Ryan Sullivan had a 3.6-pound flounder and Anthony Wicker had a flounder that weighed 4.88 pounds out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Saturday. They fished minnows on top-bottom rigs and also caught several short flounder.

Fred Robinson fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas and caught a 9.31-pound sheepshead.

Ryan, Dustin, Earl, Tyler, Carl. Zach and Burrell fished on the Katydid on Friday. They chunked with butterfish and sardines and caught six yellowfin tuna between 40 and 60 pounds.

The Top Fin with Captain Pete has been putting his parties on some big sharks.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park we heard about young Tyler who caught a 21-inch flounder. Pier Rat Nate used Gulp! and covered a lot of ground to catch an 18-inch flatfish.

