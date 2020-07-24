WGMD Fishing Report 7-24-20

This Snowy Grouper was caught in the Baltimore deep dropping for

tile fish. Weighed 26.3 pounds. Also caught 3 Golden Tiles and 1

Yellowfin. They were caught by Jeremy Kohl from Dagsboro and Rick

Hoover from Ocean View, De. on the Scuttlebutt. Courtesy of Hook ’em

& Cook ’em

Thursday was another hot and humid, but calm day with good fishing in the ocean and bay.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy told us the Katydid came in with 40 flounder and some triggerfish off of ocean structure. The Pirate King and the Angler both had kings and croaker off of structure in the Delaware Bay. The Big Herring found flounder over ocean structure. The Strike Zone was trolling a blue and white Ilander along the East Wall of the Baltimore Canyon when Steve McPherson connected with a citation-winning 26.2-pound dolphin.

The Grizzly, with Captain Carey Evans, was able to find a boat limit of flounder to 6.25 pounds for his charter on Tuesday.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Lighthouse Tackle said it was the same story, croaker and spot on high tide for those who could stand the heat.

The No Limit has been catching limits of flounder over ocean structure and good numbers of yellowfin tuna by chunking inshore lumps.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.