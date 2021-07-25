WGMD Fishing Report 7-24-21

Saturday was a beautiful day to be fishing. Sunday will be a beautiful day to stay off the water as small craft advisories are already up. It would not surprise me to see them still up on Monday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said sea bass fishing is still producing good catches and the Surface Tension, the Savannah Lynn, Chasin’ Tail and several private boats took advantage of the situation to bring in lots of the good eating fish. The Tranquila had a catch of tuna. The Katydid and some private boats had flounder.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said Steve Redden, Jr., Pete Campbell, Mike Lewes and Cory Evans fished the Baltimore Canyon on Friday to catch seven yellowfin tuna and 26 tilefish. The Judy V and the Captain Bob II had a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass.

Old Inlet said the surf produced kings and a few croaker. The southside of the inlet saw flounder to 20 inches and croaker. Blues have been caught at night under the lights at the Coast Guard Station.

