WGMD Fishing Report 7-24-22

Sunday’s weather was much better than the forecast.

Lewes Harbour Marina said young Croix Rust was high hook on his family’s trip to ocean structure with two flounder to 21.75 inches. Private boats had tuna by chunking inshore lumps. The Reel Chaotic with Captain Bruce Buchalter, Joshua Buchalter, Allen Fluke, Don May and Jimmy Yingling overnighted at the inshore lumps where they chunked with butterfish. They caught four yellowfin tuna to 67 pounds.

At Old Inlet the report was slow fishing from the surf and inlet. A few cobia were caught by accident from the beach by folks fishing for kings and sharks.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we heard that the Judy V had some flounder and sea bass. The Captain Ike brought in ten yellowfin tuna from the inshore lumps. The Miss Ene II had Spanish mackerel, sea bass and flounder. Frank Tucker had four flounder from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.