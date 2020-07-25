WGMD Fishing Report 7-25-20

Don Gilliss caught this 6.3lb flounder

while fishing at site 11 with Toby Miller

on the “Big Worm”. He caught it using a

pink and white bucktail.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Friday was a lot cooler and just a bit damp around the edges. The weekend weather looks really good, but you will want to get out very early to avoid the crowds.

Having a boat capable of reaching the Old Grounds or B Buoy will be a big advantage since that is where the majority of the keeper flounder have been caught. The inshore ocean wrecks hold some flounder, triggerfish and tog. Sand fleas or green crabs for the triggers and tog with live minnows, squid strips or Gulp! for the flounder.

The reef sites in Delaware Bay have seen good fishing for spot, croaker and kings with a few flounder as well. Bloodworms, clams, FishBites or Gulp! will all work in these locations.

Nighttime fishing has produced keeper trout on peeler crab at bay reef sites and at the bases of lighthouses. Slot-rockfish are also available on the same bait in the same places.

I wish I had better news for us poor shore fishermen, but such is not the case. Try to get on a head or charter boat or beg a friend with a boat to take you fishing.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.