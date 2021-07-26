WGMD Fishing Report 7-25-21

As predicted, small craft advisories flew on Sunday and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats left their dock or trailer. Monday does not look good with seas to four feet on the ocean and the chance for thunderstorms.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, the report was spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fish Bites.

Old Inlet told us spot, croaker and small blues were caught out of the surf on bloodworms, Fish Bites and cut bait. A few sheepshead have been caught from the rocks at the inlet on sand fleas.

On Saturday Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Strike Zone with Captain Chris Keller and mate Hunter Culver, brought in eight yellowfin tuna from the Baltimore Canyon. The Reel Chaotic with Captain Bruce Buchalter fished the Del-Jersey-Land Reef on Saturday with Alicen Sharp, Sandra Buchalter and Jimmy Yingling to limit out on sea bass by noon. They used squid, minnows and Gulp!.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.