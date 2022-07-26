WGMD Fishing Report 7-25-22

Monday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean.

Amanda said no fish crossed the cleaning table on Monday. They do have a new tournament for the month of August. Beginning August 1st and running through August 31st the Dorado for Ducks Tournament will take place. The proceeds from this contest will go to the Indian River Duck’s Unlimited. The entry fee is either $5.00 a day or $30.00 for the entire tournament. It is playable in person at Lewes Harbour Marina. Payout for the heaviest dorado will be 25% for first, 15% for second and 10% for third of the total entry fees collected. All rules will be available at Lewes Harbour Marina when you pay your entry fee.

The Captain’s Lady from Bowers Beach was able to get out on the bay and her party caught croakers and some very nice trout.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said Steve fished the Canal and caught a nice flounder than ran out to a bay reef site and caught a big trout.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.