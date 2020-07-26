WGMD Fishing Report 7-26-20

Saturday was warm and humid with a nice breeze in the afternoon that made for a bit more comfortable fishing. The rest of the weekend and early next week look good for any type of fishing you have planned.

Two surf tournaments that attract a lot of local anglers are on for this year. The 23rd Annual Old Inlet Delaware Fall Surf Fishing Classic will be held on September 26 and 27. Old Inlet Bait and Tackle will be the headquarters and there should be a registration meeting held there on the Friday before the tournament begins. I am sure you can pick up an entry form anytime between now and then.

The 14th Annual Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament will be on October 9th through the 11th. The usual awards banquet held at the Officer’s Club on Cape Henlopen State Park will not serve any food this year.

Flounder fishing on Saturday remained very good. Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back from ocean structure with a boat limit as did several private boats.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.