WGMD Fishing Report 7-26-21

Monday was not as bad as predicted, but not a lot of boats went out in the ocean. The rest of the week looks fishable with thunderstorms and fog possible on some days.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Strike Zone came in with a catch of Spanish mackerel. On Saturday, the Ill’ Skipjack caught a five-man limit of sea bass by 10:45 AM and then caught 10 flounder before Captain Beau called it a day. The Surface Tension had 120 sea bass on clams and Nomad jigs over ocean structure.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was the usual spot and croaker on bloodworms and Fish Bites. Only a few short flounder were caught on Monday.

Old Inlet said spot and croaker were caught from the beach on bloodworms and Fish Bites. A few sheepshead were taken out of the inlet rocks on sand fleas.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had some sea bass on Monday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.