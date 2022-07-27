WGMD Fishing Report 7-26-22

Tuesday was cool and cloudy with some rain around the edges.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Surface Tension with Captain Chris had 14 flounder with Mate Aaron Brommer landing a Delaware Citation 7.34 pounder all over ocean structure.

Jack Nixon and his dad fished with Captain Dave on True to Life Charters. Jack caught a Delaware Citation 10.37-pound sheepshead on a sand flea over bay structure.

Cory Falgowski had Kyle and Evan Falgowski out to the inshore lumps where the boys caught their first yellowfin tuna.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said Carly Starkly caught a 5.2-pound flounder off of Pot Nets Seaside on Gulp!.

Hook ’em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Bob had flounder and sea bass on the all-day trip and the Judy V had the same on her half-day trips. They also saw some kings caught from the beach cross the cleaning table.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.