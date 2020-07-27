WGMD Fishing Report 7-27-20

Pete Campbell, Mike Lewis, Scott West, Brad Clark. Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Sunday was hot and humid with good fishing in the ocean and bay.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Poochies Pride had a three-man limit of flounder on Saturday. Dylan Baker and his Dad fished the Old Grounds on Saturday to catch seven flounder to Dylan’s 4.5 pounder. The Persistence started off fishing ocean structure with shiners and when they ran out, they switched over to Gulp! and squid. At the end of the trip they had a six-man flounder limit.

Dan’s Tackle said the beaches are still providing spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms, peeler crab and FishBites. He did mention it takes a long cast to reach the fish.

Frank Tucker and Otto Evans had eight keeper flounder and two black sea bass at the Old Grounds and were back at the dock by noon.

Lauren at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em had some exciting news. The Hollywood brought in a 100-pound bluefin tuna and the Too Much had a 110 pounder plus a small yellowfin. The flounder fishing over ocean structure remains good and the Judy V and Captain Bob both brought in good catches.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.