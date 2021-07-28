WGMD Fishing Report 7-27-21

Tuesday was a lovely day and boats fished the ocean, Delaware Bay and the Inland Bays as well as the surf and the Inlet.

I attended a ceremony honoring my long-time friend Harry Aiken. Harry has been a fixture on Delaware’s surf fishing beaches for many years and made a name for himself as a long-distance caster. At one point he was able to cast a baseball out of Yankee Stadium.

The Division of State Parks, at the request of state Representative Steve Smyk, placed a bench and a plaque at the east end of the sidewalk on the southside of Indian River Inlet honoring Harry and his late wife Dot. It is a fitting tribute to a couple who have given so much of their time and talent to the surf fishing community.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had sea bass and flounder over ocean structure. The Savannah Lynn had sea bass.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Captain Bob II came back from ocean structure with a good catch of sea bass and flounder.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.