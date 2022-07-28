WGMD Fishing Report 7-27-22

Wednesday saw some light showers between bright sunshine.

It was bound to happen. Fenwick Tackle reported that Tyler Adams caught a 41-inch cobia out of the surf in Ocean City on a chunk of kingfish. I would think bunker, spot or mullet would also attract a cobia. You might want to keep a light rod rigged and ready with a bright colored bucktail and a Gulp! or FishBite tail just in case a cobia comes in casting range.

The Top Fin had a very good morning on Wednesday bringing 9 big sharks to the boat weighing up to 200 pounds.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we heard the Judy V had the Vincent Family out for the morning trip with Captain Roger Meekins at the helm. He put six-year-old Ellie Vincent on a 4.9-pound flounder and that turned out to be the pool winner.

Dorado Loco Charters had the Brogan Family out on Wednesday and they had a ball catching sea bass and even a smooth dig shark.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.