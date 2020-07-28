WGMD Fishing Report 7-28-20

Joya, Jacob, and Michelle Dadisman of Middletown, DE.

Trolling ballyhoo in the Baltimore Canyon 34.8lb mahi

and 2 yellow fin. Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Monday was a perfect day to go flounder fishing on the Katydid and I did.

We left the dock at 0600 and had lines in the water by 0715. Captain Brent had us fishing directly off of Indian River Inlet inside B Buoy. He has a bunch of hard structure on his GPS and that’s exactly where the flounder were.

Chris Vann is the mate and he had everyone’s rod rigged up and ready by the time we arrived at the first fishing stop. It was a basic top bottom rig baited with orange Gulp!, squid, spot or flounder strips.

Believe it or not, but I caught the first keeper of the day. That was quickly followed by my good friend Mike Pizzolato who boxed the largest flounder.

After that it was a slow pick with keepers and shorts, a few skates and a nice pair of conger eels that Mike Surowegk and I caught side by side.

At 1245 I caught the last keeper of the day and we headed for the dock in Lewes. We had 40 flounder for eight anglers plus the captain and mate. A good day.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.