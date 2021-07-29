WGMD Fishing Report 7-28-21

Wednesday was another good weather day. The wind will be swinging all around the compass beginning in the south on Thursday with two to three-foot seas in the ocean then go northwest on Friday with three to four-foot seas then north to northeast on Saturday with two to three-foot seas.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Strike Zone had the Karchner family out for a limit of sea bass and 11 dolphin. Captain Brent on the Katydid took his family out for a fun trip and Olivia Weist and Luke Addison caught some nice flounder and dolphin.

The Huk Big Fish Classic in Ocean City was won with a 301-pound swordfish that also set a new Maryland state record. It was caught by Pete Schultz on the Real One and was worth $500,000.

Captain Heard on the Gale Force had Olinger party out for a morning half-day trip and they scored nine flounder and several ribbonfish after battling fog.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.