WGMD Fishing Report 7-28-22

Thursday was a hot, dry day and fish were caught.

Captain Aaron Herd on the Gale Force had the Orogz charter out to the Old Grounds where they spotted a group of cobia on the surface. Logan picked up his pitching rod and made several casts with a Hamilton jig and hooked one of the fish. After a spirited fight he brought the 44.5-inch cobia to the net. They also added four flounder to the box.

The Bill Slayer went five for six on big yellowfin tuna for the Iron Source KP Classic Car party.

Captain Dave Houser at True to Life Charters had a pair of big sheepshead on Wednesday and triggerfish on Thursday fishing bay structure with sand fleas.

Eddie Heite from Old Inlet had 35 short stripers and a 21-inch trout out of the Inlet on a bucktail with a pink worm.

Captain Cary and Mate Josh on the Grizzley had 20 flounder at the Old Grounds.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.