WGMD Fishing Report 7-29-20

The Ostrowski family David, Christian, John and Carmean had a great

day of fishing on the Ocean Drifter for yellow fin tuna out at the Poor

Man’s Canyon fishing with spreader bars and ballyhoo.

Courtesy of Hook ’em & Cook ’em

Tuesday was another hot one, but the breeze made it bearable on the water.

When I was at Lewes Harbour Marina on Monday, I noticed the Strike Zone was flying three tuna, one white marlin release and a dolphin flag. It seems Captain Chris Keller participated in the Hux Big Fish Tournament and that was his catch. Unfortunately, it was not enough to place in the big money. The No Limit out of Indian River Marina did considerably better. They had a 91.5-pound swordfish and a 44-pound yellowfin tuna to take first place in the Small Boat Division worth $27,000.

I had quite a few reports over the weekend from folks on SaltFish. Two people fished Indian River Bay to catch 30 flounder with two keepers plus a few small black sea bass and sea robins. A white Gulp! on a small jig head was the best bait. Another pair of anglers fished the Old Grounds for five keeper flounder and two black sea bass. They reported a fast drift even with the use of a sea sock.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.