WGMD Fishing Report 7-29-21

Thursday saw thunderstorms around with a brisk wind all day. Friday will have a northwest wind to 20 knots.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina is planning a big event for Saturday. He will have several big-name tackle reps there to demonstrate the latest gear as well as some local lure makers. He is also hoping to have a Bar-B-Que truck available for refreshments. The festivities will kick off at 1:00 PM at the shop.

The Angler out of Angler’s Dock brought in some nice croaker to ten inches.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle they weighed in a 7.6-pound flounder for Price Lindsay that he caught at the Old Grounds. They also checked in four nice flounder caught by Olivia and Addison Weist who fished with Gulp! at B Buoy with their Dad Shane.

Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd had the Warner family out for a half-day charter and young Logan Warner caught a 6.2-pound flounder good enough for a Delaware Junior Citation.

