WGMD Fishing Report 7-29-22

Friday saw light winds and calm seas.

I was on the beach at 3Rs Road around 6:00AM and set up to catch a cobia. I had some kingfish heads that Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina saved for me and I rigged one of them on a fish-finder rig. Once that was out there, I rigged up a top-bottom rig baited with FishBites, made a cast and got such a wind knot. Cleared that out and noticed my cobia rod was bending and tried to reel it in. Very heavy because my rig was tangled up in about 100 yards of mono line, a six-ounce sinker and a top-bottom rig. Finally untangled that mess and got back to fishing. No takers on the cobia rod, but a steady pick of spot and one king on the FishBites. Unfortunately, all too small to keep.

Old Inlet said they did hear of one cobia caught from the surf.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Billy and Jules Mister had several flounder, a triggerfish and an 8.25-pound sheepshead from bay structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.