WGMD Fishing Report 7-3-20

Thursday was beautiful and the weekend looks great.

The new Delaware cobia regulations are now in place. The minimum size is 40 inches total length and the bag limit is three per boat per trip. The season will run from June 1 to September 15.

The summer striped bass season began on July 1 and will continue until August 31 in Delaware Bay and its tributaries. Anglers will be allowed to keep two between 20 to 25 inches.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda said Robbie Baxley used a clam bait from the dock to catch a 28-inch rockfish on June 30. Carlos had two flounder from the Canal to 20.5 inches on squid and minnows.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle reported that Nick Fulford caught a 32-pound cobia on a whole squid. Skip Owens had a 5.4-pound flounder at B Buoy on nuclear chicken Gulp! Levi Wingert caught a 47.5-pound yellowfin tuna from the Poorman’s while fishing on the Ex’s Money with Casey Cook.

