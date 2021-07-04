WGMD Fishing Report 7-3-21

Saturday was the beginning of the 4th 0f July weekend and we had a series of passing rain showers at the beach. The seas in the ocean were a bit rough, but the rest of the weekend looks dry and the winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with seas on the ocean of three to four feet. The Delaware Bay will have seas of two feet or less.

Robbie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Angler brought in croaker and spot from bay structure. The Savannah Lynn had 30 flounder from ocean structure and the Katydid also had flounder from the ocean. Patrick Debel had a 17.5-inch flounder out of the canal.

Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported spot and croaker caught from the pier before the rain sent everyone home. Bloodworms and Fish Bites were the prime baits.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said surf fishermen did pick up a few spot, croaker and kings on bloodworms and Fish Bites before the rain showers moved in.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.