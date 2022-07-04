WGMD Fishing Report 7-3-22

Sunday saw better weather and better fishing.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had his best day of the season with 13 big sharks caught and released by his party on Sunday.

So far it has been the year of the sheepshead. Brian Kelly had a 10.91-pound sheepshead on bay structure and Paul Matthews had an 11.04 pounder also on bay structure. Sand fleas have been the most popular sheepshead bait.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that Osama, Amin and Mo fished aboard the Reel Deep with Captain Richard Harper at Fenwick Shoal. They caught sheepshead, triggerfish, trout and one Spanish mackerel. Osama landed a Delaware Citation 8.8-pound sheepshead.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in 15 flounder. The Savannah Lynn had three dolphin. Private boats had a variety of fish including flounder, sheepshead, croaker and triggerfish.

Jordan at Henlopen Tackle said flounder are caught out of the canal on Gulp! in white.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.