WGMD Fishing Report 7-30-21

Friday’s marine forecast was for northwest at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 so I cancelled my plans to fish the Delaware Bay. In fact, it never blew that hard and I missed a day of fishing. As a friend and fellow charter captain once told me, if you listen to the NOAA forecast you will either starve to death or drown.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy wanted me to remind everyone that on Saturday afternoon they will have an event with several tackle reps to demonstrate their newest lines. The Angler had another good catch of nice croaker to ten inches. The Savannah Lynn brought in a big pile of sea bass.

The Gale Force with Captain Aaron Hurd had Richie, Jeff and Jerry out for a quick trip after the storms on Thursday. They caught ribbonfish and Jerry had a 4.5-pound flounder. On Friday morning the same crew came back and Richie had a keeper rockfish while Jeff and Jerry had nice flounder.

Old Inlet said croaker and kings were scattered along the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.