WGMD Fishing Report 7-30-22

Saturday was a beautiful day to go fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Price Lindsay, Steve Friend and Jim and Jaden Azato caught 4 yellowfin tuna and one dolphin while chunking from Jim’s boat the Tuna Tickler II. The Falgowskis were at it again. Captain Evan had the Perfect Mixture out to the inshore lumps where he found first yellowfin tuna for Grady Falgowski and Cassie Snively. Tom Marino fished ocean structure with Ed Healey and managed to bring back a Delaware Citation 3.98-pound black sea bass. That is the largest sea bass I have heard of this year.

Deanna at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V found some flounder and sea bass on her half-day trips. The tuna boats had not returned when I called.

Lamar Meekens had a nice trout out of Indian River Inlet on a Spro bucktail with a 5-inch white Gulp!

On Friday, the Grizzly with Captain Cary brought in a boat limit of flounder from ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.