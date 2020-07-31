WGMD Fishing Report 7-31-20

Thursday was another good weather day, but fishing was a bit slower than it has been.

On Saturday, August 15th there will be a Memorial Service for Captain John Nedelka held at Indian River Marina. The service will begin at 4:00 PM with the spreading of his ashes at sea from the Miss Ene III. The family will be on board and those who would like to follow in their own boats are welcome. At 5:00 PM there will be a celebration of life at the Northside Pavilion with light refreshments and reminiscing.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said Joseph Watson checked in with a 4.38-pound flounder caught on a private boat.

The Thelma Dale had a good day on flounder in spite of some strong current. On Monday, Chris Karnai had a 7.28-pound citation-winning flounder on the head boat.

The Gale Force with Captain Aaron Herd was able to find 17 keeper flounder on a half-day trip with the Yoder family fishing over ocean structure.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.