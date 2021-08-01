WGMD Fishing Report 7-31-21

Saturday saw an east wind that kept many boats from venturing into the ocean. Some that did came back in quickly and others took a beating to catch some flounder and sea bass. Sunday and Monday don’t look very promising.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that ventured out was the Katydid and they had a nice pile of flounder on the cleaning table by 1:00 PM. Then they went out for an afternoon trip.

There was a poor phone connection at Lighthouse View Bait and Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, but I am sure at least some spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fish Bites.

I didn’t get a name or any other information, but I did see a photo of an angler with a nice speckled trout caught out of Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said kings were caught on bloodworms, Fish Bites and sand fleas out of the surf.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V and the Captain Bob II had some flounder, sea bass and ribbonfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.